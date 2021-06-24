Gigi Hadid makes candid comment about being a new mum to baby Khai The model welcomed her little girl in September

Gigi Hadid has gushed about motherhood, describing how watching her baby daughter do the "simplest things" is the biggest highlight since becoming a mum. During a Ralph Lauren event, the model opened up to Access where she offered fans an intimate insight into family life with her boyfriend Zayn Malik and their little girl Khai.

"The highlight is I would say like the simplest things, just seeing her learn something new every day," she revealed.

MORE: Gigi Hadid shares intimate kissing photos with Zayn Malik and their baby Khai

Loading the player...

WATCH: Gigi Hadid returns to work after giving birth to baby daughter

"Even if it's like picking up a cup or like putting a ball in a hole like you just think they're the best, most genius thing that's ever been born."

MORE: Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik mark special occasion with baby Khai

READ: Zayn Malik drops exciting news just months after welcoming baby with Gigi Hadid

Gigi, 26, and Zayn, 28, both became parents in September, and have been relishing every moment of parenthood. Although the couple are yet to share a photo of Khai's face, they have both, however, posted numerous snaps of the tot's head, hands and feet.

In March, One Direction star Zayn opened up about fatherhood during an interview on iHeartRadio. He said: "I didn't expect to be quite as into it [fatherhood] to be honest with you. I just love hanging out with her [Khai]... It's a really different pace of life, but it's been really easy to adjust and that's the most surprising."

Gigi and Zayn welcomed little Khai in September

He added: "Honestly, it's amazing. A lot of people that I was speaking to obviously before she was born and stuff were like you know it's a big adjustment and it’s going to be a massive change and stuff, but honestly she's an amazing baby.

MORE: Gigi Hadid shares surprising pregnancy throwback - and fans react

"It's been really easy for me and Gigi to kind of just ease into it. She's made it really easy for us, she sleeps really well and she loves her milk. It's just feeding and changing diapers at the moment. It’s wicked, I'm enjoying it for sure."

Read more HELLO! US stories here