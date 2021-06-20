Gigi Hadid shares rare picture of Zayn Malik with daughter Khai for special reason

Gigi Hadid has shared a rare picture of boyfriend Zayn Malik with their daughter Khai to celebrate his first Father's Day.

The snap shows the former One Direction singer holding his baby girl in front of a globe, with the pair looking at a map of his home country, the United Kingdom.

Khai, eight-months-old, is wearing pink leggings and a long-sleeved tee with a bib and a knitted hat.

MORE: Gigi Hadid plants loving kiss on baby daughter to mark special milestone

Loading the player...

WATCH: Gigi Hadid returns to work after giving birth to baby daughter

"Our Khai is so lucky to have a baba who loves her so much & does anything to see her smile !! @zayn Happy first Father’s Day .. I’m so grateful for all the lil bits of her that are you. We love you so much," Gigi captioned the post.

Doting mum Gigi, 25, welcomed her baby daughter into the world in September.

READ: Zayn Malik drops exciting news just months after welcoming baby with Gigi Hadid

MORE: Gigi Hadid shares surprising pregnancy throwback - and fans react

The couple are yet to share a photo of Khai's face - much to their followers' disappointment. But they have both posted numerous snaps of the tot's head, hands and feet.

Recently, Zayn opened up about fatherhood during an interview on iHeartRadio. He said: "I didn't expect to be quite as into it [fatherhood] to be honest with you. I just love hanging out with her [Khai]... It's a really different pace of life, but it's been really easy to adjust and that's the most surprising."

He added: "Honestly, it's amazing. A lot of people that I was speaking to obviously before she was born and stuff were like you know it's a big adjustment and it’s going to be a massive change and stuff, but honestly she's an amazing baby."

Gigi and Zayn welcomed little Khai in September

In February, Gigi shared details about her daughter's birth, revealing that she welcomed her first child at home surrounded by her family and Zayn.

"It didn’t even click that she was out," she told Vogue. "I was so exhausted, and I looked up and he’s holding her. It was so cute."

Gigi admitted that she had planned to give birth at a New York hospital, but due to COVID-19 restrictions there was a limit on who could be in the delivery room, and so the couple decided a home birth was the right choice.

Read more HELLO! US stories here