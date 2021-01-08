Zayn Malik drops exciting news just months after welcoming baby daughter with Gigi Hadid The singer became a dad in September

Just months after welcoming his first child with Gigi Hadid, former One Direction star Zayn Malik has delighted fans by dropping his new single Vibez.

Unveiling the artwork for his new album Nobody Is Listening, which is out on 15 January, the singer happily teased the new track and second single from the album on Instagram. "Vibez out now! Nobody is Listening - Jan 15th," he wrote.

Zayn's third album comes three years after the release of his hit Icarus Falls. He left 1D in 2015 and his first album Mind Of Mine subsequently went on to become a massive hit in the UK and the US.

Nobody Is Listening is said to be Zayn's "most personal project to date". A statement about the new album read: "With total creative reign on his third album, Zayn is making the music he has always wanted to."

The new offering comes months after he and Gigi announced their baby daughter's arrival back in September by sharing gorgeous black-and-white photos of their newborn's hand. "Our girl joined us earth-side this weekend and she's already changed our world. So in love," wrote the beauty.

Listen to the new track Vibez

Meanwhile, Zayn added: "Our baby girl is here, healthy and beautiful. To try put into words how I am feeling right now would be an impossible task. The love I feel for this tiny human is beyond my understanding. Grateful to know her, proud to call her mine, and thankful for the life we will have together x."

This is the first child for Gigi, 25, and Zayn, 27. They confirmed their pregnancy news back in April after weeks of speculation. The stars first started dating after Zayn approached Gigi at a Victoria's Secret after-show party in New York in November 2015. They are yet to confirm the name of their little girl.

