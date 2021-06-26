Stacey Solomon shares how Rex helped her during unexpected incident

Stacey Solomon did not have the morning she was expecting, after her photoshoot was unexpectedly cancelled, leaving her needing to do an impromptu one in her garden.

To make matters worse, her fiancé Joe Swash was out of action as he was suffering from a migraine.

"So it's me and the boys and 20 outfits to shoot," she told fans. "Wish me luck!"

Thankfully it looked like everything went off without a hitch, and the singer expertly transformed her garden to make the perfect shoot.

And her son Rex, two, even managed to get involved, after he was finished spreading his mum's lipstick all around his face!

In an even more adorable clip, the youngster even turned into a lighting technician, although perhaps his skills might leave something to be desired…

Stacey was wearing a beautiful summery blue dress, but little Rex got distracted and kept moving the light reflector around.

Rex wasn't always helpful!

"Where's my light?" she asked, joking in her caption: "The lighting assistant today is terrible."

Stacey later confirmed that the shoot had gone well, although she felt that she'd turned "92 thousand hairs on my head grey".

The mum-of-three, who is expecting a fourth child, recently had a scare when it come to Rex, after he was rushed to hospital following a fall.

Explaining what happened, she said: "Rex fell over in the garden and we were like, 'Up you get.' Then we looked and it was not an 'up you get' situation. He hurt his lip so we took him into A&E and he had some little butterfly strips put on."

She continued: "I'm going back today to get him proper stitches, because it's in a really awkward place. But he was so good and he didn't make a sound. He was just like: 'Yeah, fix it,' to the doctor. But he was so good."

Rex recently had a worrying fall

He was later taken back to hospital after his temperature spiked, but thankfully the young tot shortly returned home.

"Home sweet Home – it's been a funny old week," the star captioned the snap. "But being home and seeing Rex back with his fur brother and sister has just made my heart happy.

"Theo's face is just a mood, it's exactly how I feel right now to be tucked up with these three. Thank you for your loveliness all week. I love you all."

