Georgia Tennant shares adorable playdate between her and Michael Sheen's daughters This is so sweet!

Georgia Tennant has sparked a huge response with an adorable picture of her and Michael Sheen's young children on a small playdate.

MORE: Georgia and David Tennant celebrate romantic milestone – fans react

Georgia is a mum of five children, who she shares with husband David Tennant, while Michael has two daughters, one who he shares with his ex-partner Kate Beckinsale, and another who he shares with current partner Anna Lundberg.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Georgia Tennant shares rare video of her daughter crawling

In the adorable snap, the stars' youngest daughters Lyra and Birdie, both one, played in a small kitchen, with Lyra preparing something on the stove and Birdie facing her.

Georgia added a carrot emoji to obscure Lyra's face, who some noted shared her dad's "curls".

"Cooking the carrots #TennantAndSheen," she wrote in the caption, and fans were quick to flood the comments.

Many joked about Georgia's husband's apparent inability to cook, with one jesting: "Georgia delete this David might get jealous seeing that the kids are already better cooks than he is."

"Probably better than daddy's cook," a second wrote, while a third said: "They follow in their fathers' footsteps, but they will bake carrot cakes, you'll see."

The two youngsters enjoyed an adorable playdate

Many others said that the picture was "too cute" but one spoke of their happiness that the two youngsters were "close buddies".

MORE: Georgia Tennant shares rare picture of daughter – and fans can't believe how much she's grown

MORE: Michael Sheen makes rare comment about baby daughter on Late Late Show

The adorable snap comes shortly after Georgia shared a rare picture that featured David, and they were both with Michael and his girlfriend.

In the black-and-white shot, taken on Georgia's iPad, the group were reflected in some nearby glass and made sure to keep safe by having their face masks on.

David towered over the group, and even raised his hand to wave to Georgia's 222,000 Instagram followers.

And fans went absolutely wild in the comments, as one enthused: "You and Anna are SHINING SHIMMERING SPLENDID!"

The group recently reunited

A second wrote: "Oh this makes me so happy. so glad you're having fun together, the four of you!"

A third went so far as to say: "I've never loved a group of people so much, sorry Spice Girls," while others hoped that it might be a hint that a third series of Staged, which proved to be a lockdown hit, might be on its way.

Although Georgia rarely posts pictures of her husband, she recently shared a heartwarming snap of David holding one of the couple's children back when they were a baby.

The 50-year-old gently held his tiny tot in his arms, and Georgia added a doodle to obscure their child's face.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.