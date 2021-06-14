Ewan McGregor's daughter suffered a horrific injury last week when she was bitten on the face by a dog. Clara, 25, took to Instagram on Sunday to share photos from the premiere of The Birthday Cake – with the significant abrasions on her nose and under her eye clearly visible.

The actress explained in the caption: "When a dog bite lands you in the ER 30 mins before the red carpet! thank you @themobmuseum for having us, @thebirthdaycakemovie comes out in theaters and on VOD June 18th! @pgdm @swindled717 @sienaoberman congratulations!! thank you @fendi for the suit."

Clara's fans were quick to reach out, with one telling the star: "Oh noooo! Still a stunner. But I am so sorry that happened." A second noted: "Talk about rallying and still looking flawless." And a third said: "Best red carpet look ever!"

Clara is the eldest of Ewan's four children with his ex-wife Eve Mavrakis. Together they are also parents to Jamyan, 20, Esther, 19, and ten-year-old Anouk.

Clara's injures were clearly visible at the premiere for The Birthday Cake

Ewan met production designer Eve on the set of TV show Kavanagh QC and they were married in 1995. In January 2018, the Star Wars actor filed for divorce which was later finalised in August 2020.

After their separation, Ewan began dating his Fargo co-star Mary Elizabeth Winstead, which caused tension between Ewan and Clara. At the time, Clara commented on an Instagram post from her verified account and criticised her dad's new girlfriend. However, she has since spoken about how she will always love her dad and that her comment wasn't her "finest moment".

Ewan and Eve were married from 1995 until 2020

Happily, Clara is now close to both her parents and has even followed in her father’s acting footsteps. She made her aspirations clear in an interview with Playboy in 2018 – but also admitted she had tried to deny it for years.

She said: "All throughout high school I really turned my back on acting. I said I was going to be a photographer, I'm going to be behind the lens. At 12-years-old, I moved to LA, which is all Hollywood and all I was asked is, 'Are you going to do what your dad does?' I was rebelling."

