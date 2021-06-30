Loose Women's Nadia Sawalha shares rare family photos with fans

Loose Women panellist Nadia Sawalha loves to share updates of her home life with her husband Mark Adderley and daughters Kiki and Maddy on her Instagram page – but we don't often see pictures of her extended family.

However, on Wednesday, the mum-of-two decided to post some rare snaps of her older sister Dina, her mother Betty, father Nadim and mother-in-law Diane.

"Welcome to all my new followers… thought I would introduce you to some of my friends and family…" wrote Nadia above a picture of herself and sister Dina.

"This is my big sis @missdina62 follow her for great food… and if you've always fancied learning how to draw, paint, craft doooo @craft.bybox her very small business that she grafts her arse off for!"

Nadia with her older sister Dina

Nadia also posted a summery photo of her mother Betty and mum in law Diane walking together smiling.

Nadia's mum and mother-in-law

Then the star showed us 'The men in my life' with pictures of Nadia's husband Mark and her father Nadim – both wearing matching straw hats – and also some sweet photos of the couple's two daughters Kiki and Maddy.

Nadia's husband and father

We did notice that one of Nadia's family members was missing though – her younger sister Julia Sawalha, known for her character Saffy in hit comedy series Absolutely Fabulous.

Julia star prefers to keep her family life private when it comes to social media, so perhaps that's why Nadia didn't include a photograph of her sibling.

Nadia's younger sister Julia Sawalha

There are also rumours of a feud, with Nadia previously telling Loose Women viewers: "Sorry, it's emotional. She's amazing my sister, but we've always had a really volatile relationship and have always had periods of time in our lives where we don't speak. But I also have the worst time or best time in my life with her."

Sibling relationships can certainly be tricky, that's for sure.

