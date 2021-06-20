Holly Willoughby posts rare photo with lookalike dad – fans notice uncanny resemblance The This Morning star described her dad as her 'ray of sunshine'

When Holly Willoughby isn't gracing our screens with her This Morning outfits, she's usually relaxing in her stunning £3million home, or enjoying time with her family. In a touching tribute posted for Father's Day, Holly shared a photo of her lookalike dad – and fans can't believe the resemblance.

SEE: Holly Willoughby's stunning £3million family home – all the glimpses we've had inside

Taking to Instagram on Sunday to share her selfie with dad Brian, the star wrote: "Happy Father’s Day Daddy!!!! Love you so so very much… thank you for being such a ray of sunshine…"

Loading the player...

WATCH: Holly Willoughby mortified as she reveals error live on air

Fans were quick to react to Holly's photo, noticing an uncanny similarity between the father-daughter duo.

"I thought you looked like your mum, until I saw this picture!" wrote one fan, whilst another agreed: "You have his smile!"

Holly shares an uncanny resemblance with her dad Brian

It's clear to see the two are related. As stunning Holly beamed at the camera, so did her dad, revealing an adorable similarity in the Willoughby smile.

Not all fans were convinced the duo looked alike, however, with one fan even joking in the comments: "At first glance I thought it was a pic with Piers Morgan!"

READ: Holly Willoughby stuns in fashionable flowy M&S dress

RELATED: Holly Willoughby's figure-flattering frock has fans saying the same thing

It's a rarity for Holly to share such an open post of one of her family members. The star, 41, is incredibly close with both her parents, but likes to keep much of her private life off social media.

In a touching post last year, Holly revealed her dad had "ticked the big one off his bucket list," by going for a spin in a Spitfire plane.

Holly and her father Brian on her wedding day to Dan Baldwin

Posting a video of her dad in the aircraft, and a photo of him posing next to the impressive vehicle, the This Morning star told her followers she was "in bits" watching the footage.

It's not the first time fans have noticed the similarities between the two, as one fan commented on the adorable video of Holly's dad: "Now we know where you get your smile from!"

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.