Carole Middleton reveals how she helps keeps Prince George, Louis and Princess Charlotte grounded Carole is a proud grandmother of five

Carole Middleton has revealed her passion for gardening - something she is encouraging her royal grandchildren to "appreciate".

During a new interview with Saga magazine, the Duchess of Cambridge's mother - who lives in Berkshire with husband Michael - said that she relishes spending time in the garden with Prince George, seven, Princess Charlotte, five, and Prince Louis, three.

"If I'm doing planting with my grandchildren I like to have it all laid out at 'activity stations' with their own little trowel and pot so they can get started immediately," she shared.

"It's no good calling children over to an activity, only for you then to have to fuss about looking for the right equipment and clearing a space. They'll soon lose interest and slope off."

Carole, 66, added: "It's important for children to grow up appreciating nature and part of that is allowing them to get a bit muddy."

Carole seen with Prince George and Princess Charlotte in August 2019

The mum-of-three is also a grandmother to Pippa Middleton's two children, Arthur Matthews, two, and baby Grace, who was born in March.

Earlier this year, in a revealing interview in Good Housekeeping, Carole touched upon their precious family time together.

Describing herself as "hands-on", Carole explained: "I want to run down the hills, climb the trees and go through the tunnel at the playground. As long as I am able to, that's what I'll be doing. I cook with them, I muck around dancing, we go on bike rides."

The mum-of-three is a doting grandmother to both of Kate and Pippa Middleton's children

Carole and Michael became grandparents when Kate gave birth to her eldest child Prince George in July 2013 and since then, they've welcomed four more grandchildren.

The couple have a close bond with their grandchildren and were spotted looking after George and Charlotte in August 2019 when William and Kate took part in a sailing race off the Isle of Wight.

More recently, just last month, Carole was spotted visiting her youngest daughter's home to see her new granddaughter. She was photographed walking into the Matthews family's £17 million west London mansion, with Pippa's two-year-old-son Arthur in tow.

