Kate Middleton's heartfelt royal wedding tribute to mum Carole's big day

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's royal wedding was a show-stopping event, but it was also filled with heartfelt hidden tributes – one of which was in honour of the bride's mother Carole Middleton.

Kate's sister Pippa was one of the most noticed members of her bridal party in her floor-length Alexander McQueen gown with a draped neckline and button details. But the royal also had four adorable young bridesmaids including the Countess of Wessex's daughter Lady Louise Windsor and the Duchess of Cornwall's granddaughter Eliza Lopes.

They wore white dresses with cream sashes, finished off with pretty white flower crowns made of Lily Of The Valley flowers and ivy. Sweetly, the wreaths were reportedly modelled after Carole's own headpiece at her wedding to Micheal on 21 June 1980. How lovely!

Kate and Prince William got married at Westminster Abbey on 29 April 2011. The beautiful bride wore an elegant lace wedding dress by Sarah Burton, creative director of Alexander McQueen, which has since gone on to become one of the most iconic royal bridal looks.

The bridesmaids' flower crowns were modelled after Carole's wedding headpiece

Kate clearly had her parents in the forefront of her mind when designing her bridal outfit, since she also wore Robinson Pelham earrings, which were a gift from her parents and designed to look like the Middleton family's coat of arms.

Both the Duke and Duchess have a close relationship with their families, and although they keep their family life private, William did make a rare comment about his in-laws during his royal visit to Scotland earlier this year.

The Duchess' earrings were designed to look like the Middleton family's coat of arms

When one guest said they had not seen their in-laws for a year, the Duke joked: "Some people are quite happy they haven't seen their in-laws for a year." After some laughter, he added: "I love my in-laws."

The couple are just as tight-lipped about their own relationship, but the unofficial royal biography Finding Freedom concludes that they have "an equal partnership," going on to say that William is "involved in every aspect of raising his three children - including school drop-off and pickup, as well as homework".

