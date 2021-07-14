Norman Reedus' rare family photo with Diane Kruger and daughter is adorable The Walking Dead star is very private about his family

Norman Reedus delighted fans by sharing a rare family photo with his partner, Diane Kruger, and their two-year-old daughter.

The Walking Dead star and Diane are very private about their little one and have yet to reveal her name or share a photo of her face.

MORE: Norman Reedus shares gorgeous photo of daughter in honour of Diane Kruger's birthday

But on Monday, Norman gave fans a glimpse into their home life with a photo of the trio enjoying a family stroll on the streets of New York City.

Loading the player...

WATCH: The cutest celebrity baby photos

In the image, Norman can be seen with his back to the camera carrying his daughter on his shoulders – who has blonde hair just like her mother – while Diane pushed a stroller up ahead but looked back at the duo with a huge smile on her face.

Norman simply captioned the sweet photo with a chick emoji, while Diane responded with three red heart emojis in the comment section of his post.

Fans were also quick to gush over the heartwarming snapshot, with one writing: "This is so cute I cannot!" A second said: "Beautiful family." A third added: "Such a great pic, she's beautiful!" A fourth wrote: "You're a good, sweet man, Norman."

READ: Diane Kruger's photo of Norman Reedus and daughter will melt your heart

MORE: Gigi Hadid issues public plea over daughter Khai's safety

Norman delighted fans with his rare family photo

The couple welcomed their child in November 2018. Five months later, Diane gushed about how good Norman, who also shares son Mingus Lucien, 21, with his former partner Helena Christensen, is with her.

"He just looks at her with unconditional love," the Troy actress revealed to Us Weekly in April 2019. "I wish he looked at me like that! … He’s just very great with her."

Diane and Norman have been together since 2015 after first meeting on the set of their film, Sky, where they played love interests.

Diane and Norman have been together since 2015

In 2016, during an interview to promote the film alongside Diane, Norman admitted that he "just kind of fell in love with her" as soon as he learned she had been cast opposite him.

He said: "I just kind of fell in love with her, and she was like, 'would you do it?' And I'm like, 'yeah, I'll do it,' he told buzzfeed. "And I knew who was involved [you], so I said yes before I even read (the script)."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.