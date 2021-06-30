Ola Jordan's lookalike baby Ella shares her opinion in new video - and it's adorable! The Strictly Come Dancing star is a proud mum

Ola Jordan will no doubt have delighted fans with her latest video of her young daughter, Ella, who is 15 months old.

The devoted mum took to Instagram to share the sweet clip, which showed the little girl having fun in a swing.

As she made the most of the experience, the sweet tot also decided to make some noise, shouting as cars could be heard going past, although it wasn't entirely clear what she wanted to tell them!

A few seconds later, little Ella, who wore purple leggings with white dots and a matching top, giggled as the swing she was on went a little bit faster – how sweet.

Ola has doted on her daughter ever since she and husband James welcomed Ella back in February 2020.

The couple struggled with infertility and went through IVF before becoming parents and in an exclusive interview with HELLO! a few weeks after their daughter's birth, the former Strictly stars expressed excitement about their new arrival.

Ola dotes on her daughter Ella

Ola said: "It’s been amazing and overwhelming at the same time. We’ve wanted this for so long. We had a lovely life, but this is making us feel so much happier than anything else we have done.

"Nothing in our careers measures up to this. It feels perfect."

Her husband added: "This is the best moment of our lives, without a shadow of a doubt. Ola has given me the most precious gift."

Ola and her James welcomed Ella last February

A couple of weeks ago, the family celebrated a new milestone for Ella, as she enjoyed her first-ever playdate!

The little girl had a new friend, Mabel, also fifteen months, over to play at her house.

Due to lockdown, Ella has been at home with James and Ola for the last year, so having a child the same age come over to play was a big change. "It was quite sweet, quite amazing," Ola told us.

