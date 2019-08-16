Diane Kruger shares rare photo of gorgeous baby daughter with partner Norman Reedus The couple are very private about their child

Diane Kruger broke with tradition on Friday to share an extremely rare photo of her baby daughter, who she shares with partner Norman Reedus. The 43-year-old actress gave fans a brief glimpse into her family life, sharing a sweet snap of the nine-month-old being carried on her dad's shoulders. The couple appeared to be enjoying a walk in the park, with Diane capturing the father and daughter moment as she walked behind the pair. Captioning the image, she sweetly said: "Everything I'll ever need" along with a heart emoji.

Diane has only shared a couple of images of her first and only child, although she is careful to never expose her face to the camera. On Father's Day, she uploaded a sweet black and white snap of her Walking Dead star boyfriend holding his little girl, and on Mother's Day, she shared an image of herself and her little girl on a beach at sunset.

How cute is this?

MORE: Victoria Beckham poses with lookalike sister Louise in stunning photo from family getaway

The couple welcomed their child, whose name is still unknown, in November 2018. Five months later the Troy star gushed of how good Norman, who also shares son Mingus Lucien, 19, with his former partner and supermodel Helena Christensen, is with her. "He just looks at her with unconditional love," the actress revealed to Us Weekly in April. "I wish he looked at me like that! … He’s just very great with her."

The couple have yet to reveal their daughter's name

MORE: Davina McCall forced to apologise for swearing on This Morning

Diane and Norman have been together since 2015 after first meeting on the set of their film, Sky, where they played love interests. In 2016, during an interview to promote the film alongside Diane, Norman admitted that he "just kind of fell in love with her" as soon as he learned she had been cast opposite him. "I just kind of fell in love with her, and she was like, 'would you do it?' And I'm like, 'yeah, I'll do it,' he told buzzfeed. "And I knew who was involved [you], so I said yes before I even read (the script)."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.