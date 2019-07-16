The Walking Dead's Norman Reedus shares rare photo of daughter in honour of Diane Kruger's birthday This is so sweet

Norman Reedus has given fans a rare glimpse of his and Diane Kruger's baby daughter in celebration of the actress' 43rd birthday. The Walking Dead actor uploaded a beautiful tribute to his partner on Monday, sharing a series of images of the happy couple - but one image also gave a sneak peek at their first child together. The sweet photo sees their daughter, who was born in November 2018, and whose name is still unknown, playfully tugging at Diane's hair.

The couple haven't revealed their child's name

Norman shared another two images, one of himself and Diane sitting at a restaurant table and one of the couple sitting together on a beach. Captioning the images, he wrote on Instagram: "Happy birthday angel." To which Diane responded: "I love you and little Etiquette the most." When a fan quizzed the couple in the comments on whether "Etiquette" is their daughter’s name, Diane replied: "No it's not." As the couple have decided to keep details of their child fiercely private, all that could be seen of her in the photo were her little hands.

Norman and Diane met in 2015

MORE: Why Kevin Clifton hasn't joined girlfriend Stacey Dooley on lavish Cannes getaway

Diane has previously shared a couple of images of her first and only child, although she is careful to never expose her face to the camera. On Father's Day, she uploaded a sweet black and white snap of Norman holding his little girl, and on Mother's Day, she shared an image showing the mother-daughter duo on a beach at sunset.

The couple welcomed their daughter in 2018

MORE: Strictly's Aljaz Skorjanec and Janette Manrara celebrate 2nd wedding anniversary

Diane and Norman have been together since 2015 after first meeting on the set of their film, Sky, where they played love interests. Norman also shares son Mingus Lucien, 19, with his former partner and supermodel Helena Christensen.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.