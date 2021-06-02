Robbie Williams and Ayda Field's daughter Coco melts hearts with reaction to sweet serenade The couple are devoted parents-of-four

Ayda Field shared a new video of her youngest daughter, Coco, two, to social media – and her fans couldn't get over how adorable it was!

In the clip, which the doting mum uploaded to Instagram, the little girl was treated to a special breakfast performance, and she clearly appreciated it.

The tiny tot could be seen from the back, wearing a white long-sleeved top and with her blonde hair pulled back into a ponytail.

She ate cereal as she danced in her chair to the guitar music that her grandma's boyfriend was playing as he stood in the background.

Ayda captioned the sweet behind-the-scenes moment: "Coco getting serenaded by mum’s boyfriend, Ian, at breakfast #cocopow #musiclover #breakfastwiththewilliamses AWxx."

Her followers were quick to share their appreciation for the clip, with one writing: "She’s very musical like her daddy!! Beautiful to see!!"

Others commented: "This is just lovely," "TINY DANCER," and: "Adorable!!!!"

Ayda and Robbie's daughter Coco enjoyed her breakfast serenade

Another added: "How lovely is this... hope you and your family are doing well."

Ayda and Robbie, who tied the knot in 2010, are proud parents to four children.

As well as Coco, they share eldest daughter Teddy, eight, and sons Charlie, six, and one-year-old Beau.

Although the couple don't share their children's faces on social media, they do often post photos and videos of their kids.

The couple have been married since 2010

Last month, Ayda and Robbie made fans laugh with a sweet video of Coco which showed her reluctant to go to bed.

"Should we tuck you in?" Ayda asked her daughter, to which the tot responded with "yeah" although when the doting mum asked a second time, she'd changed her mind!

"It's time to go to bed, do you want to go to bed?" her dad then asked, before questioning: "Do you want to stay up?"

Her mum interjected: "Do you want some water? Do you want to party all night long?" and Coco hilariously agreed that this sounded like a good idea.

