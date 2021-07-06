Gigi Hadid issues public plea over daughter Khai's safety

Gigi Hadid is notoriously private about her life as a new mother and only occasionally takes to Instagram to share photos of her and Zayn Malik's ten-month-old daughter Khai. In an emotional open letter to the paparazzi and her fans, Gigi penned a lengthy heartfelt letter begging for her daughter's privacy as she grows up.

READ: Gigi Hadid's psychedelic $4million New York home divides fans

Writing to her 67.7million Instagram followers, Gigi shared: "I write this all to say: to the Paparazzi, press, and beloved fan accounts, you know we have never intentionally shared our daughters face on social media. Our wish is that she can choose how to share herself with the world when she comes of age, and that she can live as normal of a childhood as possible, without worrying about a public image that she has not chosen."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Gigi Hadid films inside her wacky bathroom at $4million NYC home

Going on to beg her readers, the supermodel asked: "PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE blur her face out of the images, if and when she is caught on camera".

MORE: Zayn Malik's picture-perfect ranch is just like Gigi Hadid's family home

Explaining that as a new mother, all she wants is the best for her daughter, the 26-year-old urged her followers to "continue the conversation to protect minors in the media, even if they come from a public family".

The star shared images of her pregnancy journey with fans

Gigi also thanked the paparazzi for respecting her previous request to keep their distance from her baby, saying: "I would like to send a huge 'Thank You' to those paparazzi who have been so respectful, since I asked them to keep a distance while I walked with the stroller, since my first trip to NYC with Khai. I see you and I appreciate it".

MORE: 12 celebrity babies born in 2021: Princess Eugenie, Ellie Goulding & more

Gigi and former One Direction star Zayn have been loving their experience as first time parents, and although fans are rarely given a glimpse of their private life, mum Gigi sometimes takes to Instagram to share adorable moments of her daughter growing up.

Gigi shared a sweet photo of herself in matching swimwear with her daughter

Fans were left swooning over this photo of Gigi basking in the sun as she twinned with her daughter. Wearing a matching green gingham swimsuit with little Khai, the star looked so radiant as she enjoyed a dip in the pool with her newborn.

Read more HELLO! US stories here