Peter Andre is already a doting father to four children – but it seems all everyone wants to know is whether he and wife Emily MacDonagh are planning to welcome another.

Peter and Emily, 31, are proud parents to two children: Amelia, seven, and four-year-old Theo. The Mysterious Girl star shares Junior, 16, and Princess, 14, with his ex-wife, Katie Price.

But during a Q&A on his YouTube channel on Friday, Peter finally revealed his thoughts on expanding his brood.

When asked by a fan if he and Emily are planning on having another baby, Peter responded: "That's a very good question. Physically I can't, my wife on the other hand…

"I don't know. We say things like, 'Oh wouldn't it be great to have another Theo', because Theo's like four years old and he's running around and he's brilliant and it's a beautiful age.

"But then when we meet up with people who have got a couple of kids and they hand us over the kids and they're screaming, I'm like, 'Hell no!' we actually look at each other and we're like, 'Hell no.'"

Peter opened up about expanding his family

The singer confessed that he and his wife do go back and forth on the idea though. "But then we go back and we're like, 'Oh wouldn't it be good?' I think it's those first two years. I like the toddler years, toddler and above, they're cool. It's those first two years. I mean, Emily loves the first two years, so…"

While Peter admitted he thinks the couple are "done" having children, he still left the possibility of expanding his family open.

"I think we're pretty much done. But the way I think about it, it's not up to me anyway. Since when is it my choice? Think about it. You might say, 'Well it is your choice'. No, it ain't my choice."

Peter and Emily share two children

It seems no matter what the couple decides to do, they have the full support of their fans who praised the singer and his doctor wife for raising such a beautiful family.

"You have the most lovely family!!! Such polite lovely children who are so grateful for everything! You guys have done an excellent job and they're going to go far," said one.

Another added: "I’ve always been a fan of you and your family Pete, you have raised your kids well. They are grounded, polite and just amazing."

