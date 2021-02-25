Emily Andre shared an honest parenting confession amid the COVID-19 lockdown – she has resorted to stealing one of her children's homeschooling gadgets!

Peter Andre's wife posed for a selfie on her Instagram Stories wearing a pair of glasses as she relaxed on the sofa, likely in front of the TV.

"Got these screen time glasses for the kids from @kiddiebits4u and I've ended up stealing them," Emily admitted in the caption.

Meant for boys and girls over the age of three, her choice of accessory was the brand's kids blue light blocking glasses. Costing just £9.99, they aim to help relieve eye strain while using a screen or during exposure to LED lighting – which was likely to help the kids as they learnt remotely over the past year.

But the real question is who did the glasses belong to? They only come in two colourways – one with clear neon blue arms and the other with neon pink arms – and it appears as though Emily is modelling the latter. So perhaps the doting mum stole them from her daughter Amelia.

The 31-year-old doctor lives in Surrey with Peter and their two children, Amelia, seven, and Theodore, four, as well as Peter's two children, Junior, 15, and Princess, 13, from his previous marriage to Katie Price.

Emily modelled a pair of blue light blocking glasses she bought for her kids

The couple have previously revealed they have set certain restrictions when it comes to the eldest children's TV habits.

Despite meeting Junior and Princess' mum on I'm A Celebrity, Peter explained he doesn't let his kids watch many reality TV shows, such as Love Island. "For years I wouldn't let him watch Love Island, but now that he's older I've finally caved in," he said.

"Princess still isn't allowed to watch it, and she isn't allowed to have her phone in her room either. I feel like I'm busting their chops, but at the same time I believe I'm doing what's best for them. I've learned that it's important to set boundaries, and that those rules really are for their benefit," Peter added.

