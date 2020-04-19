Peter Andre's wife Emily MacDonagh is one of the many doctors across the UK that has been working in her local hospital to fight the spread of the coronavirus. However, when she has time off, the 30-year-old ensures she spends some quality time with her husband and children - and Peter's most recent video of his wife with their six-year-old daughter Amelia is so sweet.

How sweet did the Andre family's sunny bike ride look?

The 47-year-old delighted Instagram fans by sharing a video of Emily using her time off to enjoy a bike ride with her little girl. His wife looked relaxed, swapping her blue uniform for a slouchy grey jumper and black exercise leggings, while their daughter opted for a colourful clashing outfit including heart-print leggings, a striped hoodie and a rainbow-striped helmet. Peter's video showed the pair cycling through the forest in the sunshine surrounded by bluebells - it looks like the perfect way to spend lockdown life!

RELATED: Peter Andre shows off his son Junior's dramatic lockdown buzz cut

As well as Amelia, Peter and Emily have also been self-isolating at their Surrey home with Theodore, 3, Junior, 14, and Princess, 12. In early April, the Mysterious Girl singer revealed they are doing their best to protect their family from COVID-19. Speaking of Emily on Good Morning Britain, Peter said: "She obviously doesn't tell me a lot of stuff because of confidentiality, but because she's exposed to the virus quite a lot at the moment in the last few days, it means now at home… we're having to… it's weird to say, but we're having to be in separate rooms," he shared. "And the reason for that is because I'm the one who has to have the kids now and so if I'm exposed to it as well… I'm just scared the kids are going to get it."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Peter Andre gives son Junior a buzz cut

Whilst Emily works on the NHS frontline, Peter has been documenting his role as a stay-at-home dad, which has included homeschooling, hairdressing, cooking and keeping the house clean. However, he recently divided fans recently after revealing Theo's unusual quarantine snack, which consisted of jam on toast sprinkled with added cheese! In the video, doting dad Peter could be heard asking his three-year-old son: "Theo, what’s this on your bread?" The little boy hilariously replied, "Cheese!"

MORE: Bored in lockdown? We've got a list of all the things you can do in self-isolation