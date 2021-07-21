These 9 royal women share the same middle name Can you guess what it is?

Did you know that nine women in the British royal family share the same middle name? Nor did we until we stumbled upon the interesting fact.

The likes of Princess Beatrice, the Duchess of Cambridge and Princess Charlotte all share a historically significant moniker after their first names – and we're sure the Queen is thrilled.

MORE: Royal baby photos! 12 cutest photos of Kate Middleton, Princess Anne & more

Loading the player...

WATCH: The royals as babies

Yes, you've guessed it, the name is Elizabeth!

The monarch, who is named Elizabeth Alexandra Mary Windsor was herself named after an Elizabeth – her mum, the late Queen Mother, who was Elizabeth Angela Marguerite Bowes-Lyon.

The late Queen Mother

We love how the name has been passed down through the generations, with Her Majesty naming her daughter Princess Anne Elizabeth Alice Louise.

MORE: 12 most beautiful royal pregnancy photos of all time – from Duchess Kate to Princess Diana

The Queen Elizabeth II

Anne kept with family tradition and called her daughter Zara Anne Elizabeth Phillips and Zara chose the name for her daughter Lena, who is Lena Elizabeth Tindall.

Anne's son Peter Phillips joined the Elizabeth gang, choosing Isla Elizabeth for his daughter too.

Princess Anne and her daughter Zara

Prince Andrew also paid homage to his mother the Queen by naming his daughter Princess Beatrice Elizabeth Mary, while Prince Edward followed suit, calling his daughter Lady Louise Alice Elizabeth Mary Mountbatten-Windsor.

The royal Elizabeth craze doesn't stop there…

By coincidence, Kate Middleton also has Elizabeth as her middle name, as does her mother Carole! So no surprise then that Prince William and Duchess Kate's daughter Charlotte is named Charlotte Elizabeth Diana.

Duchess Kate and her daughter Princess Charlotte

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle slightly broke the mould with their second child Lilibet Diana, although Lilibet was the Queen's childhood nickname so the sentiment is there.

What an awful lot of royal Elizabeths! We need a sit-down...

MORE: Why Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may choose to have a royal christening for baby Lilibet in Windsor

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.