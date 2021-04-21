Cath Kidston’s new summer picnic collection has Kate Middleton written all over it

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Kate Middleton is something of a pro when it comes to hosting picnics, from Hampton Court Palace to the boot of her car, and there’s only one place we bet Duchess Kate will be heading to, to stock up on picnic essentials – Cath Kidston.

Both Princess Charlotte and big bro Prince George have been spotted many times wearing the British brand; Prince George wore an adorable Cath Kidston toy soldier tank top worn by in an official snap back in 2014 and it was a pony print Cath Kidston oilcloth backpack that Princess Charlotte carried on her first day at nursery.

And Cath Kidston’s summer collection has royal picnic written all over it. There’s everything you need for the chicest of al fresco lunches in the park, from Insta-worthy picnic blankets to the cutest kids’ clothing they’ll love as much as you do.

Cherries picnic blanket, £32, Cath Kidston

We can totally see Kate and the kids lunching on this beaut cherry print blanket, which has a matching cool bag, backpack, picnic tumblers and clothing, too.

Cherries mini backpack, £18, Cath Kidston

And if Princess Charlotte is looking to update her Cath Kidston backpack, how adorable is the cherry print version?

Cherries sidekick tote, £45, Cath Kidston

To complement this season’s gingham trend, there’s the cutest tote bags in medium and large sizes to cart all your bits and bobs while you're out and about.

Ice cream towelling poncho, £25, Cath Kidston

And this ice cream print towelling poncho for the kids is spot on for splash park trips or post paddling pool play dates. There's a matching bodysuit for babies and summer pyjamas too.

Painted bluebell dress, £72, Cath Kidston

We know the Duchess of Cambridge is a fan of floral shirt dresses, and this painted bluebell midi dress is pretty picnic perfect.

Charlotte dress, £25.60, Cath Kidston

As for Princess Charlotte, Cath Kidston’s aptly named Charlotte dress could be worn to casual summer play dates or more formal occasions too.

The high waist and full skirt can be worn alone in summer or layered over wool tights and a cardigan come autumn – totally Princess Charlotte’s style!

