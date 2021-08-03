James Jordan is off to Birmingham for a few days, meaning that he's had to part ways from wife Ola and their baby daughter, Ella.

And the former Strictly Come Dancing professional melted hearts when he posted a clip of their emotional farewell.

WATCH: James Jordan bids emotional farewell to daughter Ella

Ella was strapped in the car with Ola, as James said: "Ella, say bye-bye to daddy. Daddy's going, he's going to Birmingham."

The young girl, who gave her dad a farewell wave, then babbled a little bit, to which James responded: "Yes, exactly. But daddy loves you, okay? I'll see you soon."

Although the pair are now separated, we're sure it'll be a heartwarming reunion when they get to see each other again!

James and Ola welcomed baby Ella in February 2020, after going through IVF.

Speaking to HELLO! about the joys of becoming parents, Ola said: "It's been amazing and overwhelming at the same time. We've wanted this for so long. We had a lovely life, but this is making us feel so much happier than anything else we have done."

Ella waved goodbye to her dad

Her husband added: "It is all the more special because it’s something we never thought would happen. Our trophies and accolades fade into the background.

"This is the best moment of our lives, without a shadow of a doubt. Ola has given me the most precious gift. It’s totally changed the way I see the world."

The couple frequently share insights into their family life and last month, they delighted fans as baby Ella tried on some of her mum's costumes from her time on Strictly Come Dancing.

In a video, Ola and James took Ella into their stunning walk-in wardrobe to see Ola's old dance outfits. James admitted: "I was shocked how small they were, it was crazy. That gold outfit was from years ago, before Strictly."

James and Ola welcomed Ella in 2020

"They are costumes I keep for Ella really, for her to see Mummy's costumes," said Ola. "Over the years I've had hundreds of dancing outfits, but there's no point keeping everything. I keep the special ones, I suppose. I'm keeping the catsuits – I'm still hoping I'm going to fit in one!"

Ola explained: "Ella hadn't seen my Strictly outfits before. It was the first time, and she was like 'Whoaaa! What is this?'

"She just loved it, didn't she? She went straight for the bags!"

Ola added: "She didn't want to take the outfits off. Every time we tried to take a costume off she didn't let us. It was really cute. Her favourite was the fringy blue one. I put it on her and she loved it."

