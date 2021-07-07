Ola Jordan shares adorable photo with lookalike baby Ella The Strictly Come Dancing star is such a doting mum

Ola Jordan posted the sweetest photo with her daughter on Wednesday. The former Strictly pro took to her Instagram Stories, where she shared the image with fans.

In the snapshot, Ola looked at the camera while cradling Ella, 15 months, who had fallen asleep on her mum's chest.

The tiny tot blissfully dozed while Ola gently rested her face on her little girl's head.

The 38-year-old has been a devoted mum since welcoming her daughter in February 2020.

She and James Jordan, her husband and former Strictly co-star, opened up to HELLO! soon after Ella's birth about their excitement at becoming parents after going through IVF.

Ola said: "It’s been amazing and overwhelming at the same time.

We’ve wanted this for so long. We had a lovely life, but this is making us feel so much happier than anything else we have done.

Ola shared the sweet picture with her fans on Instagram

"Nothing in our careers measures up to this. It feels perfect."

Her husband added: "It is all the more special because it’s something we never thought would happen. Our trophies and accolades fade into the background.

"This is the best moment of our lives, without a shadow of a doubt. Ola has given me the most precious gift. It’s totally changed the way I see the world."

The star and husband James welcomed Ella last February

Last week, Ola uploaded a cute video of little Ella, which showed the youngster having fun in a swing.

As she made the most of the experience, the tiny tot also decided to make some noise, shouting as cars could be heard going past, although it wasn't entirely clear what she wanted to tell them.

A few seconds later, little Ella, who wore purple leggings with white dots and a matching top, giggled as the swing she was on went a little bit faster – how sweet!

