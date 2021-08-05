Duchess Meghan's £770 baby blanket for daughter Lilibet revealed The royal couple are bringing up their children in California

It was a lovely surprise to see the Duchess of Sussex's fun new video for her 40th birthday on Wednesday, in which the royal launched a new women's work initiative.

Mother-of-two Meghan appeared with actress Melissa McCarthy in the video, while the family's pet dog, Guy, slept in the background and Prince Harry made a cameo juggling outside the window.

Along with the Duchess' beautiful home décor, we also noticed a stunning designer baby blanket draped over the chair next to her, which we presume is used for the couple's newborn daughter Lilibet.

The cream and beige blanket features a large 'H' and is by designer brand Hermes. The 'Avalon' blanket is made from 90% merino wool and 10% cashmere – a dreamy combination!

The Hermes baby blanket is draped over the chair next to Meghan

This particular blanket is available to buy in-store at Hermes and Harrods for £770, although the same blanket in a rose shade is in stock online right now. US shoppers can buy Meghan's baby blanket from hermes.com.

We can just imagine little Lilibet all wrapped up in her soft luxury blanket while mum or dad sing her a lullaby and brother Archie chats to her.

The Hermes Avalon baby blanket

Harry and Meghan welcomed their baby girl on Friday 4 June 2021, with a spokesperson for the royal couple confirming : "It is with great joy that Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, welcome their daughter, Lilibet "Lili" Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, to the world.

"Lili was born on Friday, June 4 at 11:40 a.m. in the trusted care of the doctors and staff at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital in Santa Barbara, CA.

"She weighed 7 lbs 11 oz. Both mother and child are healthy and well, and settling in at home.

"Lili is named after her great-grandmother, Her Majesty The Queen, whose family nickname is Lilibet. Her middle name, Diana, was chosen to honour her beloved late grandmother, The Princess of Wales."

