How Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's baby girl will shift the balance in the royal family The royals welcomed a daughter in Los Angeles

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle welcomed their second child, Lilibet "Lili" Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, on 4 June at 11.40am weighing 7 lbs 11oz.

Lilibet is eighth in line to the throne behind her older brother Archie Harrison and you may be surprised to know that her birth has shifted the gender balance amongst the Queen's great-grandchildren.

Before Lilibet's arrival, Her Majesty was great-grandmother to five boys, Prince George, Prince Louis, Archie Harrison, August Brooksbank and Lucas Tindall and five girls Savannah Phillips, Isla Phillips, Mia Tindall, Princess Charlotte and Lena Tindall.

Now Harry and Meghan have welcomed a daughter, the monarch has more great-granddaughters than great-grandsons, therefore shifting the gender balance to the young girls of the family.

HELLO!'s Online Royal Correspondent Danielle Stacey says: "The Duke and Duchess of Sussex might be living with their young family in the US now, but Prince Harry has previously spoken about how the Sussexes keep in touch with the Queen regularly over video calls.

"Given that Lilibet's name is a touching tribute to the monarch, the pair already share a special connection. Harry and Meghan's daughter is not expected to carry out royal duties when she's older, but it will be interesting to see if she inherits some of her great-grandmother's hobbies and interests.

"While the Queen now has six great-granddaughters and five great-grandsons, only three of her heirs in the top ten of the line of succession are female. But Lilibet's position within that top ten is unlikely to remain unchanged for some time, until the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's children grow up and have families of their own."

In addition to the gender balance altering, so too will the order of succession to the throne. As baby Lilibet takes her place as eighth in line, other royals must now move down a place.

Following in ninth place and beyond are: Prince Andrew, Princess Beatrice, Prince Edward, James Viscount Severn, Lady Louise Windsor and Princess Anne. Peter Phillips, Savannah Phillips and Isla Phillips also move down a spot, while Zara Tindall and children Mia, Lena and Lucas move down too.

