Congratulations are in order for Boris Johnson and Carrie Johnson as the couple are expected to welcome their second child together in December.

The pair are already proud parents to son Wilfred, who was born last April.

Carrie announced the joyous news on Instagram, but in a heartbreaking confession, she admitted that she had previously suffered a miscarriage.

"At the beginning of the year, I had a miscarriage which left me heartbroken," she wrote. "I feel incredibly blessed to be pregnant again but I’ve also felt like a bag of nerves.

"Fertility issues can be really hard for many people, particularly when on platforms like Instagram it can look like everything is only ever going well."

She added: "I found it a real comfort to hear from people who had also experienced loss so I hope that in some very small way sharing this might help others too."

Alongside her heartfelt caption, Carrie also posted a picture of a blue pram Christmas decoration.

The couple's son Wilfred is already growing up fast, as Boris explained to The Mail on Sunday last December that the tot had already started learning to crawl and had grown his first two teeth.

Other revelations about the little boy include the fact his favourite food is yoghurt and raspberries and his best friend is Dilyn, the family's pet Jack Russell. How sweet!

Boris has four grown-up children with his second wife Marina Wheeler, who the politician married 25 years ago. He also has an eleven-year-old daughter with Helen Macintyre, who is an art consultant.

During the general election in November, he was asked was asked by LBC how many children he had and responded: "I love my children very much but they are not standing at this election. I'm therefore not going to comment on them."

The Prime Minister and Carrie married earlier this year in a surprise ceremony that took place at Westminster Cathedral. The pair then moved the celebrations to the garden of their home, something many royal couples do as well.

When Princess Beatrice tied the knot to Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi at the start of the coronavirus pandemic, her wedding celebrations took place at Royal Lodge, her family home.

Additionally, when her sister Princess Eugenie got married to Jack Brooksbank in 2018, she too invited guests to celebrate at her parents Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson's beautiful home.

The Queen herself had her own wedding reception at home, with the wedding breakfast to celebrate her marriage to Prince Philip being held at none other than Buckingham Palace.

Many A-listers have also chosen to keep the wedding celebrations at home, including Ariana Grande, Ellen DeGeneres and Cameron Diaz.

