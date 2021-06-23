Helen George shows off baby bump as she reveals second pregnancy Congratulations are in order for The Call the Midwife star!

Helen George shared the lovely news with her fans that she is expecting her second baby, and what's more, the new arrival will be here before the end of the year!

The star posted a new photo to Instagram which showed her standing in a field wearing a floral maxi dress and smiling as she held her growing baby bump.

The sun shone on Helen and although her eyes were covered in large sunglasses, her happiness was plain to see.

She captioned the sweet image: "Baking number 2. Due in December," adding a baby emoji.

Her fans were quick to share their delight and rushed to the comment section to wish Helen well. "Huge congratulations," wrote one.

Others commented: "The most wonderful time of the year [heart emoji] so so so happy," and: "Ahhh, this is the best news xxx."

Helen shared the wonderful news on Instagram

Call the Midwife actress Helen and her partner and former co-star Jack Ashton welcomed their first child, daughter Wren Ivy, in September 2017.

Helen was previously married to actor Oliver Boot but the couple split up in 2015, the same year the actress reached the quarter-finals on Strictly Come Dancing with dance partner Aljaz Skorjanec.

The blonde beauty met Jack the following year when filming the BBC series in South Africa and initially kept the romance private, including during her first pregnancy.

The actress and partner Jack are doting parents

During a candid chat with the Daily Mail's You Magazine back in May, the actress - who plays nurse Trixie Franklin on the show – admitted: "It helped to have Terri Coates, our midwifery adviser, on set.

There were a couple of times when I was like, 'Is this right? Is this normal?'"

Helen and her family live in London, and she also shared with the magazine that she was grateful her daughter wasn't older during lockdown.

The 37-year-old quipped: "She was just two then so we didn’t have to homeschool, thank god."

