Victoria Beckham enjoys luxurious 'girls night' with daughter Harper Seven in Miami The Beckham family were spotted at Strawberry Moon in Miami

It's no secret that former Spice Girls star Victoria Beckham shares an incredibly close bond with her four children, Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz and Harper. Particularly special is the relationship she has with her and David's only daughter, who often makes an appearance on the couple's social media pages.

READ: Victoria Beckham reveals the lipstick she can’t live without in sun-kissed selfie

Taking to Instagram to share an adorable photo of herself and Harper Seven, the glamorous mother-of-four sported her signature Posh pout as her nine-year-old beamed at the camera.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Victoria Beckham shares adorable video of Harper tap dancing

The 47-year-old donned a slinky black bodycon dress as she lounged poolside, looking elegant as ever as she posed next to Harper, who also wore a dreamy black dress.

"Girls night out," penned Victoria, who then tagged in Strawberry Moon at The Goodtime Hotel where she was spotted spending some quality time with her youngest.

The luxe hotel, owned by Pharrell and David Grutman is a bougie pink paradise situated in the heart of a star-studded Miami where the Beckham family are believed to be vacationing.

The mother-daughter duo enjoyed a girls night at Strawberry Moon

Victoria will no doubt be thrilled to be back on US land, where her eldest son Brooklyn Beckham has remained with his fiancée Nicola Peltz since the first lockdown.

It is believed the 22-year-old just purchased a £10 million home in the Hollywood hills with his wife-to-be, taking after his parents' footsteps who also own several transatlantic properties.

PHOTOS: Victoria and David Beckham's megamansion costs 45x average London home

It's not the first time this week that Victoria has shared a glimpse into the family's luxe summer holiday retreats. On Friday, the star shared a sweet photo of her husband with Harper, who was wearing one of her mum's dresses.

David and Harper share an adorably close bond

"Harper and daddy (with a major tan going on!!) x kisses @davidbeckham x," she captioned the Instagram post from Italy.

Many reacted to Harper's chic outfit, which looked like a purple dress with a black lace overlay - and appears to be a mini-me version of one of Victoria's own gowns.

READ: Victoria Beckham reveals the fashion trend that's going to go wild

Victoria confirmed it on her Instagram Story later, resharing a post from Joseph Larkowsky which read: "Harper Seven's custom SS2021 lilac @victoriabeckham dress is the cuteness I need in my life today."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.