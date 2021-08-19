James Jordan gets amazing tribute to baby Ella – and you have to see it The dancer shares Ella with wife Ola

James Jordan is a doting dad to his baby daughter Ella, one, and on Thursday the former Strictly Come Dancing professional revealed a beautiful tribute to her.

The star uploaded some clips of himself sat in Brothers at Arts Tattoo Company where he was preparing to get a tattoo of his child.

"Today's the big day," he explained. "I'm at Brothers at Arts Tattoo Company with Paul Boxall, I'm about to get a tattoo of my little girl on my arm."

He then moved the camera down to show the stencil that Paul had drawn out in order to create the beautiful tribute.

James then confessed: "I'm a little bit nervous, he said it's not going to hurt at all," to which Paul then laughed.

After the tattoo was complete, James showed off the incredible design, which featured Ella among some flowers and a tree, with the sun shining through the tree's branches.

The star unveiled a beautiful tattoo

Fans were impressed with the final design with many saying: "Wow," or posting heart emojis.

One was a little sympathetic, as they wrote: "I bet that was sore." And we imagine so as well given that James was in the chair for around four hours!

After some time away golfing, the star recently reunited with his daughter, and while she was glad to see him, she did soon start making a lot of nosie.

In a clip, the star looked a little bemused, as a loud noise came from his hallway. He then turned the camera to show fans that Ella had sat in a box and was hitting the open lid with her hands – and she was making quite the racket.

"Want to be a drummer?" he joked as Ella stood up and hit the lid at a slower pace.

James has a strong bond with his young girl

James and Ola welcomed baby Ella in February 2020, after going through IVF.

Speaking to HELLO! about the joys of becoming parents, Ola said: "It's been amazing and overwhelming at the same time. We've wanted this for so long. We had a lovely life, but this is making us feel so much happier than anything else we have done."

James added: "It is all the more special because it's something we never thought would happen. Our trophies and accolades fade into the background.

"This is the best moment of our lives, without a shadow of a doubt. Ola has given me the most precious gift. It's totally changed the way I see the world."

