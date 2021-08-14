James Jordan reunites with baby Ella in hilarious video James and Ola are proud parents to baby Ella

James Jordan has been away from baby Ella for the past few days as the former Strictly Come Dancing professional headed to Birmingham for some golfing.

Before he left, the star filmed the sweetest goodbye clip, but their reunion might not have been as heartwarming.

WATCH: James Jordan's daughter Ella makes large racket upon his return home

Taking to his Instagram Stories, James looked a little bemused, as a loud noise started coming from his hallway.

He then turned the camera to show fans that Ella had sat in a box and was hitting the open lid with her hands – and she was making quite the racket.

"Want to be a drummer?" the doting dad joked as Ella then proceeded to stand up and hit the lid at a slower pace.

James was heard chuckling as the clip ended.

Ola also shared some adorable snaps of Ella on her Instagram Stories, one which showed the young girl drinking out her bottle, and a second adorable one where she rested her head on her mum's chest.

The youngster was making so much noise!

She also uploaded an adorable clip where the baby girl was reluctant to go upstairs, especially without her dad being there.

"I'll see you in a minute, I'll come up a bit later," James called from another room. "Bye, daddy loves you."

James and Ola welcomed baby Ella in February 2020, after going through IVF.

Speaking to HELLO! about the joys of becoming parents, Ola said: "It's been amazing and overwhelming at the same time. We've wanted this for so long. We had a lovely life, but this is making us feel so much happier than anything else we have done."

Her husband added: "It is all the more special because it's something we never thought would happen. Our trophies and accolades fade into the background.

Ola and Ella spent some quality time together while James was away

"This is the best moment of our lives, without a shadow of a doubt. Ola has given me the most precious gift. It's totally changed the way I see the world."

Ola melted hearts last month when she posted the cutest picture of Ella having a doze on her mum's chest.

Cradling her daughter, the 38-year-old also rested her face on her young girl.

