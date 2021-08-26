Beyonce shares rare pictures of her twins Rumi and Sir - and they are so grown-up Rumi and Sir are three years old

Beyonce's fans last got a glimpse of her children, Blue Ivy, and twins Rumi and Sir earlier this year, so on Wednesday they were delighted when the superstar shared two new photos of her brood.

Taking to Instagram, the 39-year-old shared a carrousel of images showing her looking gorgeous in a checkered purple and yellow suit but it was the last image of the slide that got fans talking.

WATCH: Beyonce with her two daughters, Blue Ivy and Rumi

The picture saw Beyonce sat inside a helicopter while holding her son Sir in her arms, who was wrapped up in her suit jacket. While his face was hidden, fans were still delighted with the rare photo.

"It's the last picture for me," wrote one, "Awww, the last pic," commented another.

Beyonce with her son Sir

The mother-of-three later shared pictures of another cute outfit, a pink mini skirt and orange top, and posted a boomerang of her and her two daughters walking towards a helicopter.

In the brief clip, Rumi, three, is flanked by her mum and her sister Blue Ivy, who is letting her sibling hold on to her index finger.

"This is the content all 200 million of us signed up for!" one remarked, whilst a second added: "Is that Blue just letting the baby hold one finger? LOL."

Beyonce with her two daughters, Blue Ivy and Rumi

"It's the size of her gym shoe for me! These kids are really growing up," said another of Blue Ivy's footwear, which can be seen in the clip.

Beyonce and Jay-Z have kept their twins out of the spotlight since their birth in 2017, unlike their nine-year-old daughter Blue Ivy, who has made several high-profile appearances with her famous parents over the years.

These have included attending glitzy award ceremonies and red carpet events, such as The Lion King premiere.

What's more, Blue is also becoming a star in her own right, having already landed her first job as a narrator for Matthew Cherry's Hair Love's audiobook.