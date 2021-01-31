Beyoncé's mother celebrates baby news with best reaction as Kelly Rowland welcomes son The singer announced the arrival of her baby boy over the weekend.

Tina Knowles sent a special congratulations to Kelly Rowland as she announced the birth of her second son Saturday.

Beyoncé’s mother hit Instagram and shared a post from Instagram account Dear Fathers, which had a sweet snap of Kelly Rowland and her husband Tim Weatherspoon standing together under the headline "Congrats Tim Weatherspoon & His Wife Kelly Rowland as They Welcomed Their 2nd Child Together".

Although the Coffee songstress announced the arrival of her little one Saturday, she actually welcomed her baby boy on Jan. 21 and noted the significance of that date when she shared the news on Instagram.

"On the 21st day, of the 21st year, of the 21st Century, Noah Jon Weatherspoon greeted us! We are truly grateful,” she wrote. "1•21•21, 8:13pm, 7lbs. 8oz 19in," Kelly continued, sharing the baby’s time of birth and birth weight.

Kelly's son Titan flashes a sweet smile at his little brother Noah

In the adorable photo, Noah can be seen laying on an ivory comforter in a cozy onesie as her 6-year-old son Titan holds his hand and flashes a big smile at him.

When Kelly first announced she was pregnant with Noah on the cover of Women's Health magazine last November, Tina was beyond thrilled and shared the news on her Instagram page then too. She re-posted the cover along with a sweet tribute to her.

Kelly glows on the cover of Women's Health

"Congratulations Kelly and Tim and Titan, so happy the great news is out! It has been hard keeping the secret!!! #6 grandchild on the way!!!!! So happy for you!!! Love you."

It’s no secret that Tina and Kelly are incredibly close, particularly because she spent her teenage years living with the Knowles family. "I grew up with Beyoncé, her sister Solange, her mother Tina and her eldest cousin Angie," Kelly previously told Marie Claire Australia.

"It was a real sisterhood," she continued. "I remember the first time I went to Tina’s salon in Houston, Texas, and seeing a strong, black woman with her own business. She was so beautiful and glamorous: a role model. She introduced me to artists, lawyers and doctors and made me feel like I could literally do anything."

Congratulations to Kelly and Tim!