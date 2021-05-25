Beyoncé's daughter Rumi showcases her dancing skills in adorable unseen video The Lemonade hitmaker and husband Jay-Z are parents to Blue Ivy and twins Sir and Rumi

Beyoncé's daughter Rumi is growing up quickly, and it's safe to say she's already inherited her family's performance gene!

The little girl was captured on camera dancing in the car in a sweet video posted on Instagram via Blue Ivy's stylist, Manuel A. Mendez.

In the footage, Rumi was seen from the car mirror, looking adorable with a pink bow in her hair as she danced along to the music.

VIDEO: Beyoncé and Jay-Z's family story

In the caption, Manuel wrote: "Little Rumi. Tbt." Fans were quick to comment on the footage, with one writing: "Soo cute," while another wrote: "Love her face expression. She's really into savage remix." A third added: "The cutest!"

Rumi and her twin brother Sir, three, are the youngest members of the Carter family.

Beyoncé and Jay-Z are also parents to nine-year-old Blue Ivy, who has made several high-profile appearances with her famous parents over the years.

Beyoncé's daughter Rumi is following in her famous family's footsteps!

These have included attending glitzy award ceremonies and red carpet events, such as The Lion King premiere.

What's more, Blue is also becoming a star in her own right, having already landed her first job as a narrator for Matthew Cherry's Hair Love's audiobook.

Most recently, the pre-teen received her first Grammy Award for the song Brown Skin Girl, which she features on alongside her famous mum.

Beyoncé with twins Rumi and Sir

Blue was the second youngest winner to date, and celebrated the major achievement by sipping juice from her award.

It was an adorable nod to her dad's comments some years prior.

In 2014, Jay-Z received the Grammy for Best Rap/Sung Collaboration alongside Justin Timberlake for Holy Grail.

The Formation singer with oldest daughter Blue Ivy

During his speech, the 99 Problems rapper made a sweet comment about his daughter, who was aged three at the time, telling the audience: "I wanna tell Blue that, look, Daddy got a gold sippy cup for you!"

Backstage at the same event, Jay could then be seen using the award as a cup, just like Blue! While Beyoncé tends to keep her family life out of the spotlight, she previously opened up about the joys of motherhood in a rare interview on Good Morning America.

She said: "Being a mother, my family is my biggest priority. It's not many films that the parents can come and feel the way I feel about The Lion King, and feel that and pass that legacy onto their kids."

