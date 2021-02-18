Beyonce and Destiny's Child had a sweet reunion to meet Kelly Rowland's newborn baby boy Kelly welcomed baby Noah on 21 January

Kelly Rowland has revealed that Beyonce and Michelle Williams have met her newborn baby boy Noah.

The Coffee songstress gave birth to her little one on 21 January and noted the significance of that date when she shared the news on Instagram.

"On the 21st day, of the 21st year, of the 21st Century, Noah Jon Weatherspoon greeted us! We are truly grateful," she wrote.



Loading the player...

WATCH: Kelly Rowland shows off baby bump in workout session

MORE: Tina Knowles celebrates Kelly Rowland's baby news

"1•21•21, 8:13pm, 7lbs. 8oz 19in," Kelly continued, sharing the baby’s time of birth and birth weight.

Now, speaking to Entertainment Tonight, Kelly has revealed her best friends have met the latest addition to their family.

Kelly welcomed her baby boy on 21 January

"When they met the baby it was like another part of my heart just... Being able to share space with Michelle and Bey is truly a gift," Kelly said.

"It's really a gift because we've known each other for so long and the industry doesn't really make friendships... It's the nature of it, and we still have each other after all these years," she added.

"And I'm just so grateful for them and they are a highlight of my life. Not professionally, but our friendship and sisterhood."

MORE: Pregnant Kelly Rowland wows fans with workout

MORE: Beyoncé's family have best reaction to Kelly Rowland's baby news

Kelly, Beyonce and Michelle have been best pals for years

Alongside her birth announcement was a picture of baby Noah laying on an ivory comforter in a cozy onesie as her six-year-old son Titan holds his hand and flashes a big smile at him.

Kelly is married to Tim Weatherspoon.

When Kelly first announced she was pregnant with Noah on the cover of Women's Health magazine last November, Beyonce’s mom Tina was one of the first to share the news on social media.

Kelly is married to Tim Weatherspoon

"Congratulations Kelly and Tim and Titan, so happy the great news is out! It has been hard keeping the secret!!! #6 grandchild on the way!!!!! So happy for you!!! Love you."

It’s no secret that Tina and Kelly are incredibly close, particularly because she spent her teenage years living with the Knowles family.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.