Beyoncé's mesmerizing backless dress sets Instagram on fire in gorgeous new photos with Jay-Z

Beyoncé is stepping into her 40th year of life with a bang. Ahead of her Sept. 4th birthday, the triple-threat star gave fans a major treat when she shared several stunning photos of herself posing with husband Jay-Z in a showstopping LBD we won’t soon forget.

The Black Parade songstress wowed in a campaign for Tiffany and Co. that showed her wrapping her arms around Jay-Z with her back to the camera, revealing the head-turning backless design of the dress, which included sultry cutouts at the hips.

There was also a breathtaking Tiffany & Co. diamond necklace hanging around her neck and down her back that had a dreamy yellow diamond pendant.

Jay-Z, meanwhile, stood by her side, palming her back in a black tux teamed with a white collared shirt underneath.

"ABOUT LOVE | @tiffanyandco," Beyoncé captioned the photo.

The Ivy Park founder shared two more ethereal photos from the campaign, with one showing Queen Bey standing confidently in front of a Basquiat painting as Jay-Z sat in a wooden chair at her side.

The iconic LBD hugged her curves and flattered her figure, and she paired it with sheer black gloves.

Beyoncé wore her blonde locks in an up-do for the shoot, and Jay could be seen touching her face and moving her blonde bangs in one snap, as she closed her eyes and revealed a killer cat-eye.

Fans lost it over the photos and flooded her comments with praise, with one writing: "Stop giving me heart attacks." Another added: "Yessss! It’s giving! Bey you look great!," while an additional fan chimed in "Omggggggg".

The couple tied the knot on April 4th 2008 and renewed their vows in 2018

In addition to a shared affinity for building their empire, the duo also has a special connection to the number four. The Sun's Fabulous magazine reported that "they both have a tattoo of the Roman numeral IV on their ring fingers," It is the Crazy in Love singer's favorite number.

Her birthday also falls on the 4th of September, Jay-Z’s birthday is December 4th, and they married on April 4th, 2008.

The publication went on to suggest that "even their first child Ivy, now nine, is thought to have been inspired by IV – the Roman numerals for four."

