The One Show's Alex Jones reveals newborn baby daughter's sweet name

The One Show host Alex Jones has revealed the name of her newborn baby daughter - Annie.

The 44-year-old chose to make the announcement on Wednesday's episode of The One Show.

Speaking to the show's hosts, Jermaine Jenas and Sam Quek, Alex appeared by video link at the end of the programme for her announcement.

She said: "Her name is Annie," before going on: "It's feeding time at the zoo here!"

How sweet! Congratulations to the star and her husband, Charlie Thompson, who welcomed their little girl on 21 August.

WATCH: Alex Jones enjoys final days ahead of baby's birth

Sharing a series of heartwarming pictures of her new bundle of joy from her hospital bed, proud mum Alex said in the caption: "We have some news... Our beautiful daughter came safely into the world on Saturday afternoon 21.08.21.

"Tiny, but perfectly formed we are all beyond happy and besotted by her, especially Ted and Kit. Watching them with their brand new little sister is just the best and we can’t believe how lucky we are to have the 3 of them and to be a family of 5."

She added: "It still doesn't feel real!!! Thank you to everyone at the Queen Charlotte hospital for all your support again, especially super midwife Audrey. Name will be incoming soon xx."

Alex shared some sweet photos of her daughter to Instagram

Alex has been happily married to husband Charlie for over five years.

The couple tied the knot in Cardiff Castle on 31 December 2015, in a ceremony exclusively shared with HELLO!. In 2017, they welcomed their first child Teddy, and in May 2019, Alex gave birth to their second son, Kit.

Earlier this month, Alex touched upon her excitement at the prospect of welcoming baby number three whilst also making sure her eldest son Ted is ready for his very first day of school in September.

"Oh, my goodness, I never opt for the easy option. But I quite enjoy the chaos and I think that's the only way to embrace it, because it is chaotic and about to get even more chaotic once our little girl arrives," she told HELLO! just days before giving birth.

The star is already a proud mum to two sons

"Obviously, starting school is a big milestone for any parent. I can't believe it's come around so quickly. And we're so grateful that we have a little girl on the way.

"With Kit, it's also that typical thing of really being aware of the middle child. I keep asking Kit, 'What's in Mummy's tummy?' and he goes 'honey'. He has no idea. I think he thinks it's lockdown weight!"

She added: "Balancing the three of them with a full-time job, as any mother will tell you is, on some days, insurmountable. It's so huge.

"But I think what you get back from it, and they can be rare moments, when you think, 'They all make me laugh, and they're all getting on really well,' it's worth it. And they won't be this young forever."

