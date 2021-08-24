Alex Jones has announced the arrival of her third child, a little girl whom she welcomed on Saturday. The One Show host, who also shares two sons with husband Charlie Thomson, shared the happy news with fans on Instagram.

The 44-year-old unveiled the first photos of her newborn daughter on Tuesday morning - and gushed: "We have some news... Our beautiful daughter came safely into the world on Saturday afternoon 21.08.21.

"Tiny, but perfectly formed we are all beyond happy and besotted by her, especially Ted and Kit. Watching them with their brand new little sister is just the best and we can’t believe how lucky we are to have the 3 of them and to be a family of 5."

Confirming they will announce the name shortly, the proud mum added: "It still doesn't feel real!!! Thank you to everyone at the Queen Charlotte hospital for all your support again, especially super midwife Audrey. Name will be incoming soon xx."

Celebrity friends and fans alike were quick to react, with co-host Ronan Keating writing: "Congratulations to you all. Amazing news." Stacey Dooley added a string of love heart emojis. Charlotte Hawkins remarked: "Wonderful news, big congratulations!! Much love."

Alex and her husband Charlie are already parents to sons Teddy, aged four, and Kit, aged two. The couple announced their pregnancy in March with an adorable black-and-white snap of their family.

The sweet photograph saw Alex and Charlie beam at the camera, with the TV star holding her youngest son. Her other child held aloft a sign which simply read: "Coming soon… Baby number 3."

Alex has become a mother to a baby girl

On 6 August, the presenter bid an emotional farewell to the One Show viewers as she prepared to take her maternity leave. "And just like that it’s time to say goodbye to the show temporarily and get ready to welcome our little girl," she wrote. "Thank you to everyone who sent their best wishes tonight."

She added: "I'll miss being on that sofa at 7 and of course, the brilliant team who work so hard behind the scenes. That is actually the last time ever that I'll sit on that particular sofa as we are having a bit of a revamp over the summer hols."

Earlier this month, Alex touched upon her excitement at the prospect of welcoming baby number three whilst also making sure her eldest son Ted is ready for his very first day of school in September.

The doting mum also posted this snap with her newborn baby

The heavily pregnant star, who was chosen as a contributor for our Back to School digital issue by guest editor Giovanna Fletcher, confessed taking care of all three kids will be a handful – a job, she is ready to take on.

"Oh, my goodness, I never opt for the easy option. But I quite enjoy the chaos and I think that's the only way to embrace it, because it is chaotic and about to get even more chaotic once our little girl arrives," she told HELLO! just days before giving birth.

"Obviously, starting school is a big milestone for any parent. I can't believe it's come around so quickly. And we're so grateful that we have a little girl on the way.

"With Kit, it's also that typical thing of really being aware of the middle child. I keep asking Kit, 'What's in Mummy's tummy?' and he goes 'honey'. He has no idea. I think he thinks it's lockdown weight!

This is an exciting time for Alex and her family

"Balancing the three of them with a full-time job, as any mother will tell you is, on some days, insurmountable. It's so huge. But I think what you get back from it, and they can be rare moments, when you think, 'They all make me laugh, and they're all getting on really well,' it's worth it. And they won't be this young forever.

"In the blink of an eyelid, they will be at that stage where they're not so reliable on us anymore. It is a lot and I just take every day, one day at a time, take a big deep breath."

She added: "I rely on chatting to Mum at the end of each day, and she's my sounding board, because you never think you're doing it right. More than that, I just try and do it with a smile on my face and we count ourselves lucky that we are in a position where we have got two lovely children and another on the way and full-time jobs. It is a complete blessing."

