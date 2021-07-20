The One Show's Alex Jones discloses surprising pregnancy revelation The One Show presenter is pregnant with her third child

Alex Jones has shared her experience of the not-so-joyful details of being pregnant. Taking to her Instagram Stories this week, the One Show host uploaded a photo of her feet looking swollen.

"It's been a long hot day and the trotters are looking pretty puffy! Home for a soak I think," she simply wrote.

During pregnancies, its normal for expectant mothers to experience swelling. According to the NHS, swelling is caused by your body holding more water than usual when you're pregnant.

The TV star, 44, is set to welcome her third child – a little girl – in coming weeks. Alex and her husband Charlie are already parents to sons Teddy, aged four, and Kit, aged two.

In another Instagram post, the doting mum revealed that she was busy thinking about baby names. "Searching for inspiration," she said across an image of a baby names book from 2016.

The TV star shared this snap of her pregnancy feet

During an exclusive chat with HELLO!, Alex recently opened up about her pregnancy. "We're really excited. It was a huge surprise and the very best type of surprise," she said.

"We didn't see it coming and we're just embracing it and kind of bracing ourselves at the same time for what it will mean to have four… Four?! My brain's gone!"

On having a daughter, Alex added: "Oh delighted. I mean, neither of us said anything of the sort, we were like, 'Oh, it'll probably be three boys,' and you know, 'That will be nice'.

"When we opened the email and it told us what sex the baby was - oh my god, we were ecstatic, 'Oh how lovely to have a little change'."

