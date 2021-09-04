Fans rush to support Stacey Solomon after candid pregnancy snap

Stacey Solomon has been inundated with support from her followers after sharing a candid post about her changing body during pregnancy.

The Loose Women host is pregnant with her fourth child – her second with fiancé Joe Swash and her first daughter – and has grown some hair on her stomach while expecting.

Instead of shying away from it, the former X Factor star proudly bared her furry tummy on Instagram Stories for all to see, which prompted an outpouring of messages from her followers.

WATCH: Stacey Solomon reveals her pregnancy fears as she approaches her due date

"I miss my hairy pregnancy belly," one wrote. Another said: "I love that you posted a hairy tum picture! My tummy hair was my biggest insecurity growing up so I love seeing it normalised." A third added that they had never seen anyone else unabashedly show off the hair on their stomach before.

Increased hair growth on the stomach and other areas is known as hirsutism and is very common in pregnant women. It is usually harmless and tends to go away after giving birth.

Stacey was left emotional after an outpouring of messages from her followers

Stacey was in turn inspired by the many messages she received from her followers and took to her grid to share an inspiring love letter to her bump. Posting a snap of herself cradling her bump as she beamed at the camera, she wrote: "Love you Bump. I love your furriness, your glittery stretch marks and my scar you've managed to stretch into a baby bun bun.

"I just know when this is all over I'll be so sad to see you slowly go down, and I'm just so grateful for everything you're doing right now. All to make our little girl… And to you in there little one… You are enough.

"There will always be someone out there who may make you feel a little less than you should, or that something about you isn't good enough. But I promise you, you'll always be perfect. The perfect you."

She concluded her post: "Everything about you is who you are and that is more than enough. It always will be. No matter what the world leads you to believe. Never forget it. I love you to the moon and stars and back again."

