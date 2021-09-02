Stacey Solomon gets makeover from son Rex – and she's not impressed The star had a big night planned!

Pregnant Stacey Solomon had a big night planned for herself, as the Loose Women star prepared to head out to the bingo.

MORE: Loose Women's Stacey Solomon's £55 room makeover is genius

However, things took an unexpected turn for the star as son Rex, two, tried to help his mum with her makeup.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Stacey Solomon asks for help as makeover goes wrong

As Stacey explained her excitement for the bingo, Rex started rubbing a makeup brush all over her face and neck.

"I'm just drawing on my eyebrows," she said, before thanking her son. "It's really helpful, oh lovely," she added, as she attempted to move her face away from the brush.

Stacey then lifted her son up, but this only made him more enthusiastic as he frantically rubbed the brush over her, as she cautioned: "Whoa, whoa, whoa."

In the caption, Stacey wrote: "Been trying to get ready for the bingo tonight (I love the bingo), for the last hour and Rex is not helping, as much as he thinks he is." She then added: "Send help."

Rex was not helping!

Alongside Rex, Stacey is also mum to sons Zachary, 13, and Leighton, nine, and soon she'll be a mum to a young girl.

MORE: Stacey Solomon's super organised school prep is off the charts

MORE: Stacey Solomon responds to fan concerns about her £1.2m house

Stacey has kept fans updated all throughout her pregnancy and earlier this week, she informed them of her excitement that she had hit her "panic nesting mode".

In a video shared to her Story, Stacey showed fans her growing baby bump and revealed: "In other news, I feel like she's really dropped down recently which is making me panic. I don't want this to be over!

"Also, I need you to just wait until we've done the kitchen, utility and front room," joked the star as she spoke to her bump. "I'm taking me, my tea and little low pickle to bed. Hopefully, she's just resting lower because it's comfy not because she wants to make an appearance anytime soon!"

Stacey and Joe are expecting a girl together

Although Stacey has been working hard for months to revamp her family's new country home, Pickle Cottage, which they moved into earlier this year, the Loose Women panellist admitted that she was now trying to get everything ready as quickly as possible!

She wrote: "So I'm just in the baby's room trying to film a giveaway… I'll finish here and then show you the utility progress and my bath for the bedroom is being delivered later and I'm so [expletive] excited to show you."

The former singer went on: "I feel like everything is happening in a panic to get it done before baby Pickle comes so sorry for the spam."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.