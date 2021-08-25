Stacey Solomon reveals reason for 'panic' at home ahead of baby daughter's arrival The Loose Women star is expecting her fourth child

Stacey Solomon is deep into nesting mode as she prepares for the birth of her fourth child later this year, and the pregnant star updated fans on her progress on Wednesday – sharing that she felt like "everything is happening in a panic".

Taking to her Instagram Stories, the down-to-earth presenter shared some photos and videos from the ultra-pink room that will be her baby daughter's nursery.

Although Stacey has been working hard for months to revamp her family's new country home, Pickle Cottage, which they moved into earlier this year, the Loose Women panellist admitted that she was now trying to get everything ready as quickly as possible!

She wrote: "So I'm just in the baby's room trying to film a giveaway… I'll finish here and then show you the utility progress and my bath for the bedroom is being delivered later and I'm so [expletive] excited to show you."

The former singer went on: "I feel like everything is happening in a panic to get it done before baby Pickle comes so sorry for the spam."

The star recently unveiled her daughter's nursery

The star, who lives with her fiancé Joe Swash, their two-year-old son Rex and her older sons Zachary, 13, and Leighton, nine, recently shared her daughter's finished nursery on Instagram alongside a heartfelt tribute.

Stacey wrote: "To my Darling daughter, I’ve loved every single second of making this special place for you. My whole heart and soul is in this room and I would do it all again if I could. I cannot wait to bring you home here and show you everything."

Stacey and Joe Swash are expecting their second child together

She went on: "I cannot wait to hold you, cuddle you, sing to you, feed you and put you to bed in here. I’m so proud of everything in here and it’s been the best feeling making it and I’ll miss being covered in pink paint.

"We cannot wait to see you little one. To the moon and stars and back again princess, we love you."

