Stacey Solomon reveals her game-changing pregnancy beach hack

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Loose Women panellist Stacey Solomon is just weeks away from her due date, and is busy preparing her £1.2m home for her and fiancé Joe Swash's new arrival.

SEE: Stacey Solomon shares complete house tour – and it's so surprising

Taking some time out to relax with her three boys Leighton, Zachary and Rex, Stacey headed to the seaside on Tuesday – and we're so obsessed with her life-changing beach hack.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Stacey Solomon left terrified after discovering 'blood stain' in new home

"Good Morning", Stacey penned. "Building work is happening in the utility room today so we got up bright and early and headed straight to the seaside… Joe's working so it's just me and the boys and lots of sand in the picnic I packed."

SEE: Stacey Solomon's fancy coffee machine is on our shopping wish list

RELATED: Stacey Solomon shares emotional video after being separated from her son

Heavily pregnant Stacey revealed she had booked a beach hut for the day to "try and make it bit easier" as she took her three boys to the seaside. At 34 weeks into her pregnancy, the star took no chances at missing out on a sunbed at Mersea Island's beach – and we don't blame her!

Stacey booked a beach hut for her day by the seaside

Sharing heartwarming photos of her family day trip with her Instagram followers, Stacey revealed the stunning interior of the beach hut she booked. Complete with a gas hob, sink, parasols, beach toys and more – the star enjoyed a home away from home experience as she relaxed at her luxe seaside retreat.

Though a beach hut is not revolutionary, we're loving Stacey's practical thinking when it comes to planning her day trips. Her exact beach hut in Mersea Island just off the Essex Coast can be booked for just £80 a day.

The Little Beach Hut Company, from £60, TripAdvisor

"Rex is fast asleep and the boys and me are exhausted." Stacey revealed. "We booked this hut through The Little Beach Hut Company and it was so worth it. Just to have somewhere to make a cuppa, lay down for nap time, have somewhere shaded and store everything."

The little girl will be Stacey's fourth child - and her second with fiancé Joe. The couple, who have been together since 2015, are already parents to two-year-old son Rex. Stacey is also a mother to Zachary, 13, and nine-year-old Leighton, while Joe shares 14-year-old Harry with his ex, Emma Sophocleous.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.