Pregnant Stacey Solomon reveals excitement over bump change

Loose Women presenter Stacey Solomon is just weeks away from her due date, and we're all eagerly awaiting the arrival of her second child with fiancé Joe Swash.

The heavily pregnant star, who has been very open on social media about her fourth pregnancy, took to Instagram on Tuesday night to share an update with her 4.6million followers – but Stacey was more worried than excited as she revealed she had hit "panic nesting mode".

In a video shared to her Story, Stacey showed fans her growing baby bump and "In other news, I feel like she's really dropped down recently which is making me panic. I don't want this to be over!" Stacey revealed.

"Also, I need you to just wait until we've done the kitchen, utility and front room," joked the star and she spoke to her bump.

"I'm taking me, my tea and little low pickle to bed. Hopefully, she's just resting lower because it's comfy not because she wants to make an appearance anytime soon!"

Stacey looked radiant as she posed for the camera, wearing a chic grey pyjama set and holding her cup of tea.

Although Stacey has been working hard for months to revamp her family's new country home, Pickle Cottage, which they moved into earlier this year, the Loose Women panellist admitted that she was now trying to get everything ready as quickly as possible!

Stacey is just weeks away from her due date

She wrote: "So I'm just in the baby's room trying to film a giveaway… I'll finish here and then show you the utility progress and my bath for the bedroom is being delivered later and I'm so [expletive] excited to show you."

The former singer went on: "I feel like everything is happening in a panic to get it done before baby Pickle comes so sorry for the spam."

The star, who lives with her fiancé Joe, their two-year-old son Rex and her older sons Zachary, 13, and Leighton, nine is expecting her first daughter in October.

