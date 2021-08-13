Stacey Solomon reveals surprising bedroom update at £1.2million home The Loose Women star has big plans for the bedroom

Stacey Solomon has been undergoing lots of renovations at her new £1.2million Essex home, also known as 'Pickle Cottage'.

The Loose Women star has already managed to finish a number of rooms, however, on Thursday she revealed big plans that she had in mind for the master bedroom, and we are so excited!

In a video shared on her Instagram story, Stacey said: "So, bedroom update. All we've done in here is paint and we've got some paint touch-ups to do. Then, I want to find a plumber to see if I can get a bath under this window which is my dream…".

In the video, the star gave fans a glimpse into the room, which featured a double bed with a chest at the end, integrated shelving on the back wall and matching bedside tables.

Stacey also shared an exciting wardrobe update, revealing that the room had been completely gutted for renovations to start at the weekend.

She wrote: "I'm so so excited… when I get back from Nottingham Sunday hopefully the wardrobes are in and it'll be ready to paint and then I can get going with project dressing room".

Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash moved into 'Pickle Cottage' in March

We can’t wait to see the place come together, and hope Stacey will be allowed to put her dream bath in the bedroom.

The star has been sharing lots of home updates as of late, and revealed her incredible baby daughter's nursery, much to fans' delight.

Stacey shared a series of photos from inside her daughter's nursery

Excited to welcome a little girl, Stacey opted for a pink theme, including a wall of flowers, a cushioned chair with a floral cushion and a canopy hanging over the top. Other furnishings including gold light fittings and a matching oval mirror.

It didn't take long for the comments section to blow up. "Oh Stacey it looks beautiful! And you're absolutely glowing!" one impressed follower wrote, while another added: "Ahhhh hahah I love you posing in every place around the room, it's like an at home with Stacey shoot - so cuuute looks amazing!"

