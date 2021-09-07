Mindy Kaling debuts the first picture of her son and it's absolutely adorable Nice to meet you, Spencer!

Mindy Kaling gave her adoring fanbase something to be excited about, as she shared the first picture of her son Spencer with them.

MORE: Mindy Kaling pays emotional tribute to Kobe Bryant with rare picture of daughter Katherine

Mindy took the picture from behind, so you couldn't see the one-year-old's face, but it was enough for many to go "aww" over.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Mindy Kaling's strange addiction

The picture of the adorable little one saw him reaching up to play with some balloons in her home, there to celebrate his first birthday.

Mindy's son, who she calls "Spike," turned one on Friday, September 3, and she marked the special occasion with his picture.

MORE: Mindy Kaling gets everyone talking with her eye-catching summer dress

In the caption, she wrote, "Friday was my son Spencer's first birthday. My daughter Kit is pretty cautious with new people. Not this guy.

"If you happen to make eye contact with Spencer, he lights up like you are old war buddies and he makes a beeline to you.

Mindy shared the first picture of her son on his birthday

"I had Spencer during Covid and it was a strange isolated time, but the instant I saw him I knew he would make everything better. And he did! Happy birthday, Spike!"

Several celebrities wished Spencer a happy birthday in the comments section, including Never Have I Ever stars Maitreyi Ramakrishnan and Poorna Jagannathan.

Reese Witherspoon also commented, writing, "Oh sweetness!! Happy Birthday, Spencer ! We love you," and The Office co-star Angela Kinsey wrote, "Awwww!! Happy Birthday!" with several heart emojis.

MORE: Mindy Kaling captivates with beautiful swimsuit snap after celebrating big career development

MORE: Mindy Kaling goes full glam for shot in her beautiful garden

Many other fans did the same, and there were several who were surprised to learn that Mindy had a second child. One fan commented, "You had a second child?!? I’m glad for you Mindy, love everything you do," and another added, "Congratulations..didn't even know you had another baby."

The actress kept her pregnancy hidden from the rest of the world

The Mindy Project star has been very consistent about maintaining a sense of privacy when it comes to her kids.

She has never shown their faces on social media, and her pregnancy in 2020, which resulted in the birth of Spencer, was a complete surprise.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.