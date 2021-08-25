Mindy Kaling pays emotional tribute to Kobe Bryant with rare picture of daughter Katherine Sad and adorable at the same time

Mindy Kaling is a pretty open person when it comes to taking her fans through her own life, but is quite private when that extends to her family and children.

So fans were quite pleasantly surprised to see a rare picture of her daughter make it to her social media feed for a special reason.

Mindy shared a photograph of her daughter Katherine "Kit," three, wearing a jersey and shorts and sitting on the floor with her back turned to the camera.

The post served as a tribute to departed basketball legend Kobe Bryant on what would've been his 43rd birthday.

In the caption, Mindy wrote, "Happy birthday Kobe. I'm reminded of your impact daily. For instance, here is a picture of my daughter at ballet when she refused to take off your jersey and put on her leotard and tutu."

Mindy showed her daughter's love for Kobe Bryant

Fans fell in love with the picture and filled the comments section with heart emojis and several exclamations of "Aww!"

One wrote, "The sweetest photo," with another saying, "Oh my God my heart!!!!" A third added, "Now that is a ballet outfit," and one commented, "Who says we can't learn ballet in a jersey and shorts?!?! Show em K!"

The Mindy Project star has been very consistent about maintaining a sense of privacy when it comes to her kids.

She has never shown their faces on social media, and her pregnancy in 2020, which resulted in the birth of her son Spencer, who will turn one this year, was a complete surprise.

The actress cryptically revealed on social media that she'd given birth to a son

Speaking on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert about keeping her pregnancy a secret, she said it wasn't hard because, "No one saw me!" She mentioned that'd spent most of her time at home during lockdown and that made it easier.

Mindy has also kept mum about the identity of the father of her kids, especially Kit's. In a New York Times interview, she said, "My feeling is that until I speak to my daughter about that, I’m not going to talk to anyone else about it."

