Mindy Kaling shares very rare photo of daughter for this important reason The star is raising her daughter alone

Mindy Kaling is notoriously private when it comes to her personal life so when she shared an adorable photo with her daughter, Katherine, fans went wild

The Office star, 41, posted a too-cute snapshot with her three-year-old on Instagram on Wednesday in which she's enveloping the little girl in a huge hug.

Mindy then captioned the post with a heartfelt message about her views on politics and her hopes for her daughter's future.

"Imvotingfor my daughter Kit," she wrote, using her offspring’s nickname. "I want her to grow up with leaders who think and speak with integrity. Who show that measured and thoughtful responses are not a sign of weakness.

"I want her to see that her elected leaders can be the children of immigrants, as her mom is. But most importantly, I want her to see a President and Vice President whose capacity for empathy is their greatest quality. @joebiden @kamalaharris."

Mindy’s photo and message caused fans to react with a mix of comments about both the upcoming US presidential election and her photo with Katherine.

Mindy adores being a mum

Many thanked her for sharing while others used the opportunity to tell the comedian and author who they will be voting for.

The multi-talented star - who has kept the identity of her daughter's father under wraps since her birth in 2017 - is raising her daughter alone and never shares photos of her face on social media.

Mindy hasn't revealed the identity of her daughter's father

In the past, she's discussed her decision to keep the paternity of Katherine a secret and told Glamour magazine: "I do feel entitled to have privacy about my daughter and my relationships.

"It's really essential to my life that there be something not everybody knows about."

Mindy's friend BJ Novak is her daughter's godfather

She also told the New York Times: "My feeling is, that until I speak to my daughter [about her paternity], I’m not going to talk to anyone else about it."

Fans have speculated that the father is Mindy's The Office co-star, BJ Novak, but she insists he's Katherine’s godfather, and her friend, and nothing more.

