Mindy Kaling gets everyone talking with her eye-catching summer dress Those zebra prints though...

Mindy Kaling might be one of the most underrated fashion queens on the internet, and every look of hers is positively obsession-worthy.

The comedian brought out a new look in her latest social media post that really turned heads and might be one of her most show-stopping yet.

Mindy shared a series of pictures on Instagram wearing a green and purple summer dress with loose sleeves and a wrapped belt to cinch her in and show off her figure.

However, it was the pattern on the dress by Rhode that really caught the eye, featuring an eclectic, jagged zebra print in dark purple that eventually bled into more prints at the bottom of the skirt in light pink.

"Me trying to convince people that my Borat voice is funny and timely," she hilariously wrote in the caption, as she looked like she was in the middle of an animated conversation in the snaps.

Mindy's newest summer dress has to be seen to be believed

Fans were living for the pictures and especially Mindy's look, with one commenting, "Such a cute dress. This is a perfect style for you - adorbs," and another saying, "Your wrist and waist look so dainty."

A third added, "Can I please play dress up in your closet?" with another also writing, "You look stunning, and of course it is, sis." Many others left heart-eyed emojis for the look.

The Mindy Project actress has constantly been complimented for her amazing sense of style, often featuring bright and colorful patterns and playful aesthetics.

Mindy showed off her love for color once again when she posed in a dazzling swimsuit with a beach towel.

The actress left fans stunned with her artistic swimsuit

The pastel pink floral swimsuit from La DoubleJ featured an intricate weaving of patterns on it that looked almost like art.

Of course, there had to be a quirky aspect to the picture as well, which was the fact that Mindy wore a full-sleeved one-piece swimsuit on a hot day.

