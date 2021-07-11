Mindy Kaling goes full glam for shot in her beautiful garden It's garden party time!

Mindy Kaling continues to serve some real fashion statements from just the comfort of her own home, amid bits of humor of course.

The actress posted a picture of herself from her beautiful garden in full glam, ready to seize the day, or whatever people do when they go outside.

The actress wore a frilly pink one-shoulder dress from MISA, paired with a Tasha purse, some Alessandra Rich studded hoop earrings, and Louboutins with heart-shaped straps.

She wrote in the caption, "I’ve been to like 3 bachelorette parties in my life and it’s a damn shame ‘cause you know I have the looks." And she clearly has the looks.

Mindy brought the full bachelorette party fashion to her latest post

Her followers agreed wholeheartedly, including Reese Witherspoon, who commented, "Sassy!" The official Never Have I Ever Instagram page also joined in on the fun, writing, "need to lie down this is a lot rn."

And her fans jumped at the opportunity to take the star up on her offer, with one writing, "When I have one, you’re totally invited." Another commented, "mine's in March in Nashville if you wanna come," with a third upping the ante and saying, "Mine is next weekend!! Feel free to join!!!!"

The Mindy Project actress has continually brought polished and glamorous looks to her social media that not only show off her eye for fashion, but also her eye for homes, considering the usually stunning setting.

The actress' photos have often highlighted her stunning home and surroundings

She's posted several pictures from her porch and garden that show off just how impressive of a foliage she's been able to maintain.

She recently posted a picture of herself doing yoga from her balcony, with the vast greenery in the background and surrounded by flower petals. "If you workout and don’t post about it on Instagram, did it even happen?" she'd written in the caption.

