Mindy Kaling captivates with beautiful swimsuit snap after celebrating big career development Go get it, Mindy!

Mindy Kaling has had a strong week, and she capped it off with a nice dip on a warm day, breaking out the most beautiful swimsuit.

The comedy legend shared a picture on her Instagram posing in her swimsuit with her beach towel.

The pastel pink floral swimsuit from La DoubleJ featured an intricate weaving of patterns on it that looked almost like art.

Of course, there had to be a quirky aspect to the picture as well, which was the fact that Mindy wore a full-sleeved one-piece swimsuit on a hot day.

The actress played on that in her caption, as she wrote, "Sometimes there's nothing more chic than some good UV protection in your swimsuit. My dermatologist @shereeneidriss would agree."

She also included with it a boomerang clip of hers whipping the towel around, and fans fell in love with the entire package.

Mindy's floral swimsuit made a big impression on fans

Tan France left a comment saying, "Oooh laaa," with a heart-eyed emoji, while her The Office co-star Angela Kinsey wrote, "Love it!"

Several other fans fell head-over-heels for Mindy's look and many clamored for the suit and asked where they could get their own.

One fan commented, "Looks beautiful I love the colors," with another saying, "Yaaas protection is best. Plus you are adorable!"

The Mindy Project star is on a major high as she recently announced to her fans that her Netflix hit, Never Have I Ever, was renewed for a third season.

The star announced the return of her Netflix hit to the delight of fans

Season two debuted to another set of rave reviews earlier in July. Mindy shared the incredible news with an Instagram Reel that included clips from the show.

In the caption, she wrote, "HI-FIVES ALL AROUND!! We are coming back for season 3 of @neverhaveiever! We love you guys for watching the show and can't wait to make some more for you!"

